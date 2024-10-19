Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,930 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,252.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRX opened at $21.24 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

