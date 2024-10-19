HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HNI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HNI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HNI by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HNI by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $221,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,511. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,696 shares of company stock worth $6,136,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

