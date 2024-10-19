Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Central Puerto Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Puerto S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

