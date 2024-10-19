GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $69,534,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 11,202.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,880 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,412,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Envista by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

NYSE:NVST opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

