GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $54,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

