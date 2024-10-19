SG Americas Securities LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 1,405.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,431 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 307,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globalstar by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 697,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 28.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Trading Down 0.8 %

Globalstar stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

