GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 3,427 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

