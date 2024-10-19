SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,712 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,354,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,179,358 shares in the company, valued at $262,160,011.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,354,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,179,358 shares in the company, valued at $262,160,011.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 368,052 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $4,276,764.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,412,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,408,904.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,477,309 shares of company stock worth $40,986,184 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

