GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 140.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 21.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $30.76 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

