SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $5,062,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $3,213,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -375.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.