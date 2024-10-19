SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 587,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matthews International Stock Up 0.8 %

MATW opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $698.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.07. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $427.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

