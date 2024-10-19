GAMMA Investing LLC Has $38,000 Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.