GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 525,211 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,891 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,437,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 305,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,907 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 57,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

