SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

