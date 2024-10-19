GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.