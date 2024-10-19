GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Concentrix by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Concentrix by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,020.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $653,747. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

