Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.21 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), with a volume of 223,265 shares changing hands.
Water Intelligence Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,880.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.
About Water Intelligence
Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Water Intelligence
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.