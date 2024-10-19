BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.78. BAB shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 712 shares changing hands.

BAB Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%.

BAB Announces Dividend

About BAB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. BAB’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

