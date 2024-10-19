Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $3,955,750.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.