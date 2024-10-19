Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,397.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,356.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,303.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $811.42 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,448.41.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

