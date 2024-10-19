Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 58,739 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,233,809.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10.

IOT stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Samsara by 102.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

