DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Barclays lifted their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 94.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

