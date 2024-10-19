Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells $8,494,125.85 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

