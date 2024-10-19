Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $5,478,399.09 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,446.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.
- On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.8 %
HIMS stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 277.03 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
