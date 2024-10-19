Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $5,478,399.09 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,446.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.8 %

HIMS stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 277.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

