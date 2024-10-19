Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $34.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 33,725 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $906,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,647.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

