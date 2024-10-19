Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $5,152,486.20 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $5,152,486.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,200,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,474,870.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $9,793,836.36.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

