Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $58.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

CZR opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

