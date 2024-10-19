HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

