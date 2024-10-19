Scotiabank Begins Coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

