Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

