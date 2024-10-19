W Nicholas Howley Sells 5,472 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,397.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $811.42 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,356.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,303.16.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,448.41.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

