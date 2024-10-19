Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 655,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

