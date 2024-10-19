Susquehanna Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $280.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Solar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

