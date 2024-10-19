StockNews.com Downgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Hold

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Duluth Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duluth has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

