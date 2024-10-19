Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.