SG Americas Securities LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 186.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 168,063 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Koppers Price Performance

Koppers stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $785.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

