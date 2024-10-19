Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Park National by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Park National by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Insider Activity at Park National

In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,470.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,470.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of PRK stock opened at $175.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $92.57 and a 1 year high of $190.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%. Analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Park National’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRK

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.