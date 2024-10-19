SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COCO. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $67,342.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,396.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

COCO opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $31.42.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

