11,625 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
UGI Price Performance
Shares of UGI opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. UGI’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
