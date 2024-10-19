Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,642 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

