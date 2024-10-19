Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.3 %

OLLI opened at $94.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

