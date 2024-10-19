Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,049,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,492,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCY opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

