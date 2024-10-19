Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 41.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

