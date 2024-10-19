Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,804 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $63.46 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

