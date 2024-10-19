Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

