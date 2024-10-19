Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 125,854 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,640.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 106,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 54,358 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $73.07 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a market cap of $789.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

