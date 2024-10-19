Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.09 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

