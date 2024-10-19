3,766 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Creative Planning raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

