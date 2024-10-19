4,907 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,424,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,279,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 429.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 177.3% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

