BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 358.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

